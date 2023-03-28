Mitro International Limited – Gold participant of the International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector

The International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector will be held on April 26-27, 2023 in Dubai, UAE.



Mitro International Limited has confirmed the Gold participant of the International Forum.



Established in 2000, Mitro International Limited aims to invest in oil activities in the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan, in particular, in the field of prospecting, exploration and development of oil and gas fields.



In June 2000, the Khazar Production Sharing Agreement was signed in relation to the development of the Khazar Contractual Territory – the East Cheleken Field. A year later, Mitro International Limited became a full participant in the PSA project (Production Sharing Agreement) Khazar and since that moment has been successfully operating in Turkmenistan for the development and development of the East Cheleken field.



Mitro International Limited has experience in preparing and implementing integrated maintenance and workover programs using various types of stimulation technologies. In addition, the Company has experience in waterproofing, elimination of reservoir and behind-the-casing crossflows and re-development of wells using coiled tubing units (coiled tubing) and the Nitrogen Unit.



Mitro International Limited pays considerable attention to modern methods of exploration of deposits and wells.

During the development of the project, more than 70 wells were built at the field, and experience was gained in the construction of horizontal wells.



The Mitro International Limited company has experience of successful cooperation with a number of service Companies, such as Continental Industrial Supply, Schlumberger, Vetco Gray, Weatherford, Baker Hughes, and also constantly uses a number of organizations of the oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan in the services, which provide high-quality services within the framework of current project and perform certain types of oilfield service work.



To conclude, some facts:

– More than 760 million US dollars have been invested since the beginning of the project.

– The accumulated volume of crude oil production is more than 5,900,000 tons.

– The share of the state amounted to more than 2,845,303 tons.

– More than 70 new wells have been drilled, while the operating well stock is more than 80% of existing wells.



More than 30 well workover operations are performed annually at the Eastern Cheleken field, well swabbing units, tubing (pumping tubing) wax removal technology, nitrogen plant and coiled tubing unit (Coiled Tubing) are widely used.



To stimulate production at the Eastern Cheleken Field, mechanized methods of operation are used, with the help of Electric Driven Centrifugal Pumps and Rod Pumps, which are increasingly being used.



In order to increase production from the Nizhny Krasnotsvet reservoirs, it is planned to carry out hydraulic fracturing (Hydraulic fracturing) with subsequent oil production using EDCP (Electric Driven Centrifugal Pump Units).

The International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector will be held on April 26-27, 2023 in Dubai, UAE./// nCa, 28 March 2023 [in cooperation with Turkmen Forum — nCa is media partner of Turkmen Forum]