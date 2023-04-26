Plenary session of Dubai Forum on attracting investments in Turkmenistan’s energy sector concludes – natural gas emerging as ‘bridge fuel’ toward greening of hydrocarbons sector



The plenary session of Turkmenistan’s energy forum being held in Dubai has just concluded. The purpose is the to draw attention to the new and emerging potential for investments in the energy sector of Turkmenistan.

The theme of the plenary session was: The role of Turkmenistan in the future of global energy.

The speakers in the plenary session: HE Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh – Minister of State of the UAE, Batyr Amanov – State Minister-Chairman, State Concern “Turkmengas”, Serdarmammet Garajayev – Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkmenistan in UAE, HE Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum – Vice Chairman, Dubai Executive Council, Wang Guihai – President, CNPC Middle East, Mohamed Saif Al Aryani – Executive Vice President, ADNOC International, Laurent Vivier – Senior Vice President, Total Energies (online), Valérie Ducrot – Executive Director, Global Gas Centre (GGC), and Claire Godard – Middle East and Africa Analytics Manager, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The essence of the speeches and the underlying message was there was complete consensus on the wide range of possibilities for cooperation in the upstream and downstream oil and gas sectors. The stress was also on the benefits of the diversion of the export routes of energy resources, particularly the natural gas.

The speakers noted the dedication of Turkmenistan to ensure the integrity of the environment while pursuing the development projects, not just in the hydrocarbon sector but in the entire industrial sector.

Analytically speaking, it is clear that the Dubai Forum is highlighting the potential of the natural gas as the ‘bridge fuel’ toward the greening of the hydrocarbon sector and the way we look at the industry.

With natural gas occupying the preferred spot in the energy mix of increasing number of countries, the energy sector is being seen as a protector of the environment.

Of great interest is the possibility of using the natural gas as the feed stock for hydrogen energy, which meets the requirements of net-zero emissions. /// nCa, 26 April 2023