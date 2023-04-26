News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Plenary session of Dubai Forum on attracting investments in Turkmenistan’s energy sector concludes – natural gas emerging as ‘bridge fuel’ toward greening of hydrocarbons sector

Plenary session of Dubai Forum on attracting investments in Turkmenistan’s energy sector concludes – natural gas emerging as ‘bridge fuel’ toward greening of hydrocarbons sector

By


The plenary session of Turkmenistan’s energy forum being held in Dubai has just concluded. The purpose is the to draw attention to the new and emerging potential for investments in the energy sector of Turkmenistan.

The theme of the plenary session was: The role of Turkmenistan in the future of global energy.

The speakers in the plenary session: HE Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh – Minister of State of the UAE, Batyr Amanov – State Minister-Chairman, State Concern “Turkmengas”, Serdarmammet Garajayev – Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Turkmenistan in UAE, HE Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum – Vice Chairman, Dubai Executive Council, Wang Guihai – President, CNPC Middle East, Mohamed Saif Al Aryani – Executive Vice President, ADNOC International, Laurent Vivier – Senior Vice President, Total Energies (online), Valérie Ducrot – Executive Director, Global Gas Centre (GGC), and Claire Godard – Middle East and Africa Analytics Manager, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The essence of the speeches and the underlying message was there was complete consensus on the wide range of possibilities for cooperation in the upstream and downstream oil and gas sectors. The stress was also on the benefits of the diversion of the export routes of energy resources, particularly the natural gas.

The speakers noted the dedication of Turkmenistan to ensure the integrity of the environment while pursuing the development projects, not just in the hydrocarbon sector but in the entire industrial sector.

Analytically speaking, it is clear that the Dubai Forum is highlighting the potential of the natural gas as the ‘bridge fuel’ toward the greening of the hydrocarbon sector and the way we look at the industry.

With natural gas occupying the preferred spot in the energy mix of increasing number of countries, the energy sector is being seen as a protector of the environment.

Of great interest is the possibility of using the natural gas as the feed stock for hydrogen energy, which meets the requirements of net-zero emissions. /// nCa, 26 April 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. SerdarGB congratulated the participants of the Dubai Forum on attracting Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector
  2. Over 100 delegates registered for upcoming International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector
  3. International Roadshow to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector – 26-27 April 2023, Dubai
  4. Turkmenistan’s senior officials from petroleum sector and UAE government officials to attend International Investment Roadshow in Dubai
  5. Resolution initiated by Turkmenistan was adopted unanimously during the plenary session of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly
  6. Mitro International Limited – Gold participant of the International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector
  7. Press conference yields important information about fuel and energy sector of Turkmenistan
  8. Hyundai Engineering is the Bronze partner of the International Forum to attract foreign investments in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector
  9. Balkan province is a driver of the fuel and energy complex development in Turkmenistan
  10. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the plenary session of the Federation Council
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan