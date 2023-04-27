International Forum to Attract Investments in Energy Sector of Turkmenistan  – Concluding Day – Key Takeaways

Elvira Kadyrova

The second and the last day of the Dubai International Forum to attract investments in Turkmenistan’s energy sector included two sessions titled ‘Investment opportunities in the Turkmen energy sector: Offshore’ and ‘Accelerating Turkmenistan’s drive to monetize and diversify new energy resources’.

Senior officials and representatives of Dragon oil, Yug-Neftegaz Private Limited, SC “Turkmengeology”, GaffneyCline, UNECE, SPT Energy Group, Topsoe, Daewoo E&C, Brussels Energy Club, UN Resident Coordinator’s office in Turkmenistan, Stamicarbon, Wondernet Express Investment Group presented their companies visions on mentioned subjects.

There are some key ideas and notable takeaways drawn from the vast layer of information: