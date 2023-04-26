SerdarGB congratulated the participants of the Dubai Forum on attracting Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector

News Central Asia (nCa)

A two-day International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector is starting today in Dubai.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov sent a congratulatory message to the participants of the event, expressing confidence that the Dubai Forum will become “a wonderful platform for constructive exchange of opinions and proposals at the expert level on the most pressing issues, including increasing natural gas exports, diversifying its routes, developing promising areas for attracting investments in the gas processing industry, gas chemical industry, construction of new oil and gas industry productions and mitigation of their environmental impact”.

“Turkmenistan, which occupies one of the leading positions in the global ranking of hydrocarbon reserves, first of all seeks to orient its resource potential in the interests of the Turkmen people and the rest of the world community, as well as to maintain economic stability in the region,” the head of state stressed.

Among the major projects being implemented by Turkmenistan today are the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline, the construction of gas processing plants, and the development of the giant Galkynysh field.

“Another most ambitious project is the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline for the export of Turkmen “blue” fuel to Europe,” he added.

“One of the main tasks is also the development of licensed blocks of the Turkmen section of the Caspian Sea at the expense of foreign capital on the basis of a Production Sharing Agreement. For this, Turkmenistan has a favorable investment climate in financial, economic and legislative aspects, which is consistently improving in accordance with international requirements,” the president underlined.

***

The International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector will be held on April 26-27, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Dubai, UAE. The event is organized by the State Concerns “Turkmengaz”, “Turkmenneft”, the State Corporation “Turkmengeologiya” in partnership with Turkmen Forum and the British GaffneyCline.

The purpose of this forum is to expand opportunities for attracting foreign direct investment in all segments of the energy sector of Turkmenistan and strengthen the regional dialogue on further sustainable development of the energy sector. Upstream, midstream and downstream opportunities will all be addressed.

The Forum will bring together leading national and international energy companies, as well as experts who shape the future of the oil and gas industry not only in Turkmenistan but also in the wider region.

The forum will be attended by more than 300 delegates, including CEOs of major industry companies (PETRONAS, Dragon Oil, Siemens Energy, Total Energies, CNPC, ADNOC).  ///nCa, 26 April 2023

 

 

