Registration for International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector is now open

The International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector will be held in Paris on 24-25 April 2024. The Forum’s principal organizers are the State Concerns “Turkmennebit” and “Turkmengas”, and the State Corporation “Turkmengeology” in partnership with Turkmen Forum and UK-based GaffneyCline.

Follow this link to register for this major international energy investment forum https://ogt-turkmenistan.com/en

The deadline for registration of in-person participation is 10 April 2024

The deadline for registration of online participation is 19 April 2024

The Forum will bring together leading national and international energy companies, as well as experts who shape the future of the oil and gas industry not only in Turkmenistan but also in the wider region.

The Forum is one of the series of events, which will be held by the national energy companies of Turkmenistan this year, and marks new approaches to investment attraction.

The forum agenda is focused on such issues as the Future of Global Energy, New Investment Opportunities in the Turkmen Energy Sector, Reduction of Methane and CO2 Emissions in Hydrocarbon Production and Monetization, the Role of Financial Institutions in Attracting New Investments, and Accelerating the Drive to Attract Investment in New Energy and Infrastructure Projects. ///nCa, 24 January 2024