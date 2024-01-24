News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Registration for International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector is now open

Registration for International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector is now open

By

The International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector will be held in Paris on 24-25 April 2024. The Forum’s principal organizers are the State Concerns “Turkmennebit” and “Turkmengas”, and the State Corporation “Turkmengeology” in partnership with Turkmen Forum and UK-based GaffneyCline.

Follow this link to register for this major international energy investment forum https://ogt-turkmenistan.com/en

The deadline for registration of in-person participation is 10 April 2024

The deadline for registration of online participation is 19 April 2024

The Forum will bring together leading national and international energy companies, as well as experts who shape the future of the oil and gas industry not only in Turkmenistan but also in the wider region.

The Forum is one of the series of events, which will be held by the national energy companies of Turkmenistan this year, and marks new approaches to investment attraction.

The forum agenda is focused on such issues as the Future of Global Energy, New Investment Opportunities in the Turkmen Energy Sector, Reduction of Methane and CO2 Emissions in Hydrocarbon Production and Monetization, the Role of Financial Institutions in Attracting New Investments, and Accelerating the Drive to Attract Investment in New Energy and Infrastructure Projects. ///nCa, 24 January 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Paris to host International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector
  2. Over 100 delegates registered for upcoming International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector
  3. Mitro International Limited – Gold participant of the International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector
  4. International Roadshow to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector – 26-27 April 2023, Dubai
  5. International Forum to Attract Investments in Energy Sector of Turkmenistan  – Concluding Day – Key Takeaways
  6. Hyundai Engineering is the Bronze partner of the International Forum to attract foreign investments in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector
  7. SerdarGB congratulated the participants of the Dubai Forum on attracting Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector
  8. 27th “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan 2022” International Conference announces opening of registration for delegates
  9. Plenary session of Dubai Forum on attracting investments in Turkmenistan’s energy sector concludes – natural gas emerging as ‘bridge fuel’ toward greening of hydrocarbons sector
  10. Ashgabat to Host International Oil and Gas Investment Forum
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan