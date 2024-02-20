Paris to host Turkmen Energy Investment Forum (TEIF 2024) on 24-25 April 2024

Paris will host the International Forum to attract foreign investments in Turkmenistan’s energy sector (TEIF 2024), held 24-25 April 2024 at Hyatt Regency Etoile Hotel. The organizers of the forum are the State Concerns “Turkmengas” and “Turkmennebit” in partnership with “Turkmen Forum” and UK-based GaffneyCline.

As the world embarks on a massive energy transition, so is Turkmenistan changing. The country has so much to offer, from hosting one of the world’s largest onshore gas field – Galkynysh – to world-class natural conditions for developing solar and wind power. The vast resource potential of Turkmenistan will be the focus of the upcoming International Forum in Paris, where the leading national energy companies will actively seek foreign direct investment in abundant resources and address the upstream, midstream, and downstream opportunities in Turkmenistan’s rapidly developing energy sector.

The Esteemed President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, speaking at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, announced Turkmenistan’s accession to the Global Methane Pledge and further continuation of ongoing cooperation with international organizations and partner states within the framework of existing projects and programmes aimed at the practical implementation of the conditions arising from the Global Methane Pledge. The discussion of major issues related to reducing methane emissions will be reinforced by a separate session at the TEIF 2024 in Paris.

The primary focus of TEIF 2024 will be attracting foreign direct investment in the development of hydrocarbon resources in the offshore blocks of the Caspian Sea, innovative technologies for optimizing oil and gas production at mature fields, developing the next phases of the giant Galkynysh gas field, the implementation of Turkmenistan- Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, the construction of new gas and chemical facilities, as well as reducing the methane and associated gas emissions. The Paris Forum will also touch upon key aspects and investment opportunities in the construction, transport & communication sectors of the economy of Turkmenistan.

TEIF 2024 will bring together the heads and representatives of the leading national and international energy, construction, transport & communication companies, international organizations, and global financial institutions that shape the future of global energy. TEIF 2024 is held under the motto: Invest in Reliable, Sustainable, Clean Energy and the key topics for discussion will include:

• Turkmenistan’s role in the future of global energy

• New investment opportunities in the Turkmen energy sector: Oil and petrochemicals

• Reduction of methane and CO2 emissions in hydrocarbon production and alternative energy sources

• New investment opportunities in the Turkmen energy sector: Natural gas and chemical gas utilization

• Accelerating the drive to attract investment in infrastructure projects of Turkmenistan with a focus on construction, transport, and communications

• The role of financial institutions in promoting clean energy and modern infrastructure projects

The impressive list of delegates includes representatives of well-known international companies such as CNPC, BP, Exxon Mobil, Petronas, ADNOC, Mitro International, Buried Hill, NAPECO, Dragon Oil, ENI, Lukoil; international oil and gas organizations such as the International Energy Agency, IRENA, Global Gas Centre, Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Energy Charter Secretariat; numerous international organizations and financial institutions – UN, OSCE, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Participation and business meetings with the senior management of the energy, construction, transport & communication sectors of Turkmenistan, will increase awareness and provide potential investors with the most complete information about new investment projects.

