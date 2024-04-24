It’s time to book your unforgettable family vacation in Türkiye

Türkiye’s turquoise coasts from the Mediterranean to the Aegean Sea are one of the country’s loveliest landscapes, featuring almost year-round sunshine and white sand beaches caressed by azure waves. These enchanting coastal strips are a hospitable destination offering comfortable, family-friendly hotels with a range of facilities, beaches suitable for water sports, diverse culinary delights, and convenient proximity to the legendary ancient cities of the Aegean and Mediterranean. The route is ideal for sunbathing and swimming on Blue Flag beaches, visiting ruins and museums, and enjoying the tastiest local delicacies of Turkish Mediterranean cuisine.

The Jewel of the Turkish Riviera

Antalya, the heart of the Turkish Riviera, is among the most popular destinations in Türkiye for family vacations, providing an abundance of comfortable and luxurious lodging options with a vast range of amenities. While you relax on one of the area’s Blue Flag beaches, your children can enjoy a variety of pool and aquapark activities, and you can enjoy dining on the delicious flavours of Mediterranean cuisine as a family. In addition, you can create invaluable memories with your children while in Antalya, including, for example, visiting one of the city’s unique theme parks.

In addition to sun, sea and sand, Antalya is defined by its fascinating history. Home to some of the world’s most influential civilisations, the province and city offer a plethora of exciting monuments. Kaleiçi, the “old town” of Antalya, features artefacts from various periods, from the Roman to the Ottoman empires. Patara, Perge, Phaselis, Termessos, Aspendos, Side, Olympos and Myra are just a few of the essential ancient cities that illuminate Antalya’s storied history; some of these ancient treasures are also accessible via beautiful hiking trails, and they are open to visit in the cooler night hours.

On trails like the Lycian Way, Türkiye’s first long-distance trail, or the St. Paul’s Way, which follows St. Paul’s route to disseminate Christianity in Anatolia, you can take short or longer walks with your family, savouring time together amid breathtaking views of turquoise bays, lush forests and historical ruins.

Other family-friendly activities in Antalya include water sports such as scuba diving. Kaş is considered one of the world’s top ten diving destinations. Belek is an excellent golfing destination with world-class courses. Antalya’s canyons, national parks and caves are all one-of-a-kind natural wonders. The breathtaking Karain and Damlataş caves, as well as Köprülü Canyon, are among the area’s many attractions for families. Antalya is also famous for its amusement parks, guaranteeing a joyful experience for families with children.

The Stunning Routes from the Aegean to the Mediterranean

Muğla, connecting the Aegean and Mediterranean seas with its virgin bays, is also a popular family vacation destination, thanks to its natural beauty, rich history and family-friendly amenities, and the area’s resorts – from Bodrum to Fethiye – provide excellent holiday experiences. While known for its Blue Flag beaches, Bodrum is also a popular destination for history buffs, featuring a medieval castle (Bodrum Castle) now housing the Bodrum Underwater Museum. Well situated for water sports, Bodrum is also a starting point for the famous blue cruises which provide the optimum family holiday experience. In addition, Bodrum hosts several Michelin-starred restaurants offering the finest Turkish and international cuisine.

Fethiye is home to Ölüdeniz, an internationally renowned beach, Butterfly Valley, a habitat for more than 80 butterfly species, and the gorgeous Kabak Bay. Other family-friendly activities include visiting Saklıkent Canyon. Köyceğiz, located on the route between Marmaris and Fethiye, is a Cittaslow town where you can see Caretta caretta sea turtles and Babadağ, one of the most essential paragliding centres in Türkiye and the world, is also located in Fethiye. ///nCa, 24 April 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)