Türkiye: The finest of the Aegean and the Mediterranean meet in Bodrum

Did you know that Muğla, located where the Mediterranean and the Aegean seas meet, is home to some of Turkey’s most famous tourist spots, including Bodrum, Fethiye, Marmaris, Datça, Göcek, Ölüdeniz and Köyceğiz? With two international airports in Bodrum-Milas and Dalaman, the region charms visitors with its blue and green landscapes, antique cities, fascinating artefacts, fresh air, turquoise waters, and pristine bays. Let us embark on a brief excursion to the tourist resorts of Muğla, the province with Türkiye’s longest coastline and a popular summer holiday destination for travellers…

Bodrum: The Turkaegean’s Favourite

Bodrum, without a doubt, is amongst the most popular holiday destinations along Türkiye’s beautiful coastline. Set on a lovely coastline with sparkling waters, Bodrum’s golden sand and Blue Flag beaches provide idyllic holiday experiences for sun and sea lovers while also providing an ideal location for numerous water activities, particularly scuba diving. For history buffs, both Bodrum Castle, built by the Knights of Rhodes in the 15th century, and the Bodrum Underwater Museum inside the Castle are must-sees, while the ruins of the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, bring a sense of graceful antiquity to the city. Guests can enjoy evocative views of docks adorned with palm and eucalyptus trees and marinas where “gulets” (a typical boat for Bodrum) are anchored at Bodrum Harbour, where ships have docked for over three thousand years. The harbour is also the starting point for boating experiences ranging from all-day boat tours to Blue Cruises of several days. Dinners in Bodrum, a culinary destination, are enhanced by the spectacular sunset views, particularly from the ports, marinas, and seaside areas that house restaurants serving the most distinctive selections from Turkish and global cuisine.

Fethiye: A Natural Attractions Destination

With its natural beauty, award-winning beaches, tranquil coves, and spectacular views, Fethiye, another well-known Muğla tourist resort, is a popular summer vacation destination. Ölüdeniz noted for its picturesque shore, and Butterfly Valley (Kelebekler Vadisi), home to over 80 butterfly species and a naturally protected area since 1995, are two of Fethiye’s most popular tourist spots. The picturesque Kabak Bay, about an hour’s drive from Fethiye, is a favourite among campers. The Lycian Way, one of the world’s top long-distance trail routes, is also located in Fethiye, as is the natural wonder Saklıkent Canyon, with cliffs and the Eşen Stream running along the canyon bottom, as well as several underground caves. Furthermore, the town is well-known for its dive spots, as its coastal waters are home to a diverse range of fish and sea plants. Fethiye is also home to Babadağ, one of Türkiye’s and the world’s most critical paragliding centres.

Marmaris: A Favourite Destination for Tourists

Offering natural beauty, ancient history, blue sea and golden sands, Marmaris provides travellers with all they need for a relaxing summer holiday. Many tourists visit the resort each year, known for its beautiful beaches, such as Turunç and İçmeler. History buffs will enjoy seeing the ancient city of Physkos, one of the region’s critical Carian port cities; Marmaris Castle, which now houses the Marmaris Archaeology Museum; and the Bedesten (Covered Bazaar), which has kept its life from past to present. Cleopatra Island, also known as Sedir Island, attracts visitors who want to swim in refreshingly calm waters and observe historical structures. Known for its golden sands and protected due to its historical significance, Cleopatra Island also houses ancient sites such as the Temple of Apollo, a theatre and a necropolis. Selimiye and Bozburun, the two beach settlements of Marmaris, which also have a cruise terminal, guarantee a tranquil and relatively private vacation.

Köyceğiz: A Peaceful City

Köyceğiz, on the route between Marmaris and Fethiye, is one of Türkiye’s CittaSlow Cities. Guests who join boat tours on Köyceğiz Lake can revel in the scent of orange flowers and sweetgum trees – and may also have a chance to see the Caretta caretta sea turtles that live in the Köyceğiz-Dalyan Special Environmental Protection Area. The ancient city of Kaunos, one of the region’s oldest settlements and among the most spectacular towns of the Carian civilisation, captivates visitors, particularly with the rock tombs dating back to the fourth century BC.

Sandras Mountain, an extension of the Taurus Mountains in the distinctive landscape of Köyceğiz, also offers lovely trekking, camping and adventure activities. Sandras Mountain also has a fantastic mountain biking trail. Offering a quiet atmosphere and clean air, Köyceğiz furnishes guests with a tranquil holiday experience while maintaining its traditional way of life.

Datça: A Serene Destination

Datça is Muğla’s serene and lovely peninsula. New Datça (Yeni Datça), the city’s major settlement, is home to numerous restaurants, cafes, pubs, and Ilıca Lake, teeming with fish and ducks. With its cobblestone lanes, modest shops, and friendly residents, Old Datça (Eski Datça) is a picturesque, must-see spot. Knidos Ancient City, located near the western end of the Datça Peninsula, is a different paradise that transports tourists back in time. The local cuisine, produced with Datça herbs and plants, seafood, thyme honey and almonds, also offers specialities not to be missed. ///nCa, 17 June 2023 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkiye in Turkmenistan)

