Türkiye’s Enchanting New Year’s Routes – İstanbul, Cappadocia and Antalya

How about saying “hello” to the new year in İstanbul, Cappadocia or Antalya, the three destinations on every holidaymaker’s bucket list? We took a closer look at Türkiye’s spectacular destinations for those who still haven’t decided on their New Year plans or wish to experience the first moments of 2024 in the world’s most exceptional destinations. İstanbul is the New Cool!

İstanbul stands as one of the world’s must-visit cities with its historical landmarks, architecture reflecting its multicultural structure, vibrant culture and art scene, unique tastes, and a wide range of shopping alternatives. The city was included in Travel + Leisure’s (T+L) “The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024” list and became a recommended travel destination for the following year. İstanbul offers its visitors many city experiences, ranging from the Historic Peninsula with thousands of years of history to the stunning Bosphorus, from delicious Turkish and world cuisine options to high-standard accommodation quality. Even in December, you can get sunny days in this city. You can get lost amidst sounds, colours, and scents in the lively streets fuelled by the city’s contrasts. Additionally, you can experience fun-filled moments during İstanbul nights. From bars to jazz clubs, from restaurants offering both dining and entertainment to traditional Turkish taverns, you can embark on a special and unique exploration of the city’s diverse entertainment scene.

Cappadocia: In Cave Hotels in Land of Fairytales

Cappadocia, one of Türkiye’s and the world’s most enchanting landscapes, is a perfect fit for celebrating the New Year in an extraordinary destination. The unique formations of fairy chimneys, magnificent underground cities with tunnels stretching tens of metres, rock-carved houses, churches, and monasteries, the remarkable experience of hot air balloon rides, and the fantastic cave hotels where you can stay… Cappadocia, also one of Türkiye’s most popular winter destinations, has many experiences, from luxurious accommodations to high-quality restaurants serving the best examples of Turkish cuisine. In Cappadocia, you can begin your day with an excellent massage at the SPA in luxurious cave hotels equipped with modern amenities. You can sip delicious wine varieties by the fireplace with your loved ones and enjoy this enchanting landscape from the sky in a hot air balloon.

Antalya: New Year Under the Mediterranean Sun

Antalya, the heart of the Turkish Riviera, is a timeless city where you can enjoy the warm weather even in December, thanks to the sunny, mild Mediterranean winter. It’s not just a summer destination but a place visited year-round. The city, an ideal destination for family and solo holidays, remains a favourite for those who want to spend the New Year in a warm and sunny atmosphere. Surrounded by long beaches, ancient cities, museums reflecting its magnificent history, and Mediterranean flavours, Antalya is a unique destination where you can savour the “good life” amidst fantastic landscapes. In Antalya, where you can experience luxurious accommodations equipped with every amenity, you can join the hotels’ New Year’s Eve events with dinner and entertainment. You can explore this magnificent city the next day under the Mediterranean sun. If you are in Antalya in the New Year, you should also include Patara and Demre to your exploration list to visit the lands where Santa Claus was born, grew up and became legendary. ///nCa, 31 December 2023 (in cooperation with Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)