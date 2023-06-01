Türkiye’s ancient and sustainable culinary culture was celebrated around the world

TURKISH CUISINE WEEK HAS ENDED

The Turkish Cuisine Week, held this year from May 21-27 was a global celebration of Turkish gastronomy, which bears the traces of dozens of various civilisations and is nourished by a fertile geography and rich history. During Turkish Cuisine Week, which took place for the second time this year, the regional cuisine of Hatay, the “26th Gastronomy City of the World” identified by UNESCO Creative Cities Network, was emphasised and focused on sustainable and zero-waste production practises in Turkish food culture.

Turkish Cuisine Week is coordinated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye. Türkiye’s diplomatic missions worldwide held various activities and social media campaigns to promote the distinctive flavours of Hatay cuisine.

Ancient, Sustainable, Zero-Waste, Healthy and Timeless Traditions of Turkish Cuisine

Participants of the Turkish Cuisine Week events were prepared Hatay’s native dishes using local ingredients and traditional cooking techniques and got a detailed look at ancient and sustainable Turkish cuisine. Simultaneously, they got the opportunity to learn about the rich biodiversity of Turkish cuisine and its readiness and potential to respond to various eating and drinking trends. Participants had a hands-on experience with Turkish cuisine’s cooking methodology, which is based on a sustainable and zero-waste approach. Healthy and timeless recipes was united participants around Turkish eating and drinking rituals, which are structured around feelings of unity and togetherness and cultural sustainability. Turkish coffee, Turkish tea, and Turkish delight was provided throughout the events.

Hatay a Table of Civilisations

A unique menu dedicated to the flavors of Hatay cuisine took place in the Turkish Cuisine Week events held around the world this year. Hatay, part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of gastronomy, is one of the Turkish cities that draws notice for its distinctive cuisine. Hatay cuisine combines high-quality olive oil and grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits, native herbs, and spices cultivated on fertile soils dominated by the Mediterranean climate.

The city’s culinary heritage, which has hosted many different civilisations throughout history, draws attention to its unique breakfast and hundreds of dishes. The Hatay menu, which was prepared as part of the Turkish Cuisine Week, included “biberli ekmek” (flatbread with red pepper paste), “olive salad”, “hummus”, “kısır” (fine bulgur salad), “tepsi kebap” (oven baked kebap) and “kunefe” (kadayıf dessert with cheese).

