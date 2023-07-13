Enjoy your voyage over the bluest waters of Türkiye

It’s the most beautiful time of the year for a blue voyage, a specific sailing experience in the Aegean and Mediterranean waters of Türkiye. While admiring the Aegean and Mediterranean views from the lovely bays dotting the Turkaegean and Turkish Riviera, you can savour balmy evenings and Turkish cuisine at the ports where your boat will dock. We’ve listed the most beautiful itineraries – routes where the gentle movement of tides lulls you to sleep under the stars, and you wake up to an endless blue…

Towards the Turkaegean

The first blue voyage route in Türkiye is in the Turkaegean. Bodrum is one of the most famous blue voyage stops in Türkiye. Gümüşlük, Bitez, Yalıkavak, Aspat, Cennet and Iassos are some of the most popular bays for blue voyages in Bodrum, the original inspiration for the blue voyage concept in Türkiye. After exploring the bays by boat, you can go ashore to tour the 15th-century Bodrum Castle and the Bodrum Underwater Archaeology Museum. Bodrum is also a notable gastronomic centre of Aegean, Turkish and international cuisines.

Datça Peninsula: Paradise on Earth

The following ports of call on our blue voyage route from the Aegean to the Mediterranean are Gökova, Datça and Marmaris. Gökova Bay, stretching between the Bodrum and Datça peninsulas, is a popular destination for blue voyagers. The picturesque bays and islands along this route include Orak Island, Sedir Island, Küfre Bay, Löngöz Bay, Çanak Bay/ İngiliz (English) Harbour, Değirmen Bükü, Yedi (Seven) Islands, Lacivert Bay, and Tavşan Island. Along the coast of the Datça Peninsula, Kurubük, Palamutbükü, Hayıtbükü, Kızılbük, Ballıca Bükü, Boynuzcuk and Armonika welcome visitors with numerous coves of varying sizes. An outstanding nature experience and the magnificent Knidos Ancient City await you in these lushly vegetated bays. On the Marmaris leg of the journey, you can see Adaköy, Goat (Keçi) Island, Güvercin Island, Cennet Island, Serçe Bay, Bozukkale Bay and Bozburun. Arriving by sea, you can step onto land and visit various historical and cultural heritages, including Marmaris Castle and the Physkos and Amos Ancient Cities.

Göcek: The Heart of the Blue Voyage

Göcek, the sailing paradise, greets you as the rudder approaches the Turkish Riviera. On land, the reed-fringed Dalyan River and Kaunos Ancient City welcome you just before Göcek. You will fall in love with the region after visiting Osman Ağa Bay, Boynuz Bükü Bay, Sarsala Bay, Domuz Island and Bedri Rahmi Bay in Göcek, which is considered a key point for the majority of Türkiye’s blue voyages. The sunken ruins known as the Cleopatra Bath (Kleopatra Hamamı) are here in the bay, presenting an idyllic dive spot featuring historical ruins and teeming with brilliant underwater life. With its world-class marinas, Fethiye – where the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts meet – is a popular stop on blue voyages. After diving in Fethiye’s clear waters, you can spend the night in small coves caressed by thyme-scented mountain breezes. After raising the anchor in Fethiye, you can head to Ölüdeniz, known for its plentiful bays. In Ölüdeniz, Türkiye’s paragliding paradise, you can visit scenic bays such as Kumburnu Bay, Gemiler Island, Kabak Bay, Kıdrak Bay, Şövalye (Knight) Island, Samanlık, Kalemya, Akvaryum (Aquarium) and, of course, Butterfly Valley, which is home to more than 80 butterfly species.

Kaş to Kekova: A Dream Journey

Another route for an unforgettable blue voyage experience in Antalya, the capital of the Turkish Riviera, is Kaş, an authentic Mediterranean jewel. One of Türkiye’s most popular holiday resorts, Kaş is also home to the famous Kaputaş Beach, listed among the world’s most beautiful beaches. A blue voyage to Kalkan and Kekova is a unique experience: In particular, Kekova Island, surrounded by historical ruins, is a once-in-a-lifetime marvel. The first bay you cross as you sail from Kaş is the stunning Limanağzı Bay, while Güvercin Island, the Dodecanese Islands, Ufak Dere, İnönü Bay, Aperlai, Yağlıca Bay, Tersane Bay, Aquarium Bay, Üçağız, Kaleköy and Karalos Bay are among the other stops on this splendid route. The surprise of this tour is the Pirate (Korsan) Cave in Gökkaya Bay, accessible only by boat! ///nCa, 13 July 2023 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkey in Turkmenistan)

