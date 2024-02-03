Plan your most romantic Valentine’s Day escape in Türkiye

February 14th Valentine’s Day is approaching, and it is only fitting that the year’s most romantic day be spent in one of the world’s most romantic destinations: Türkiye. With many settings, we have selected three of the country’s most compelling locales, all featuring world cultural heritage assets and delicious cuisines.

Romantic Encounter in a Cosmopolitan City: İstanbul

In addition to being one of the world’s most famous cities, İstanbul is one of the most beautiful, spellbinding settings for a romantic weekend. Enchanting visitors with an infinite sense of discovery, İstanbul is a one-of-a-kind destination where breath-taking landscapes and ancient structures surround you. Suppose you and your partner are visiting the city for the first time. In that case, you’ll love starting the day with the celebrated Turkish breakfast and exploring İstanbul’s immortal buildings one by one, including the grand Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque, Topkapı Palace, and the Basilica Cistern. You can enjoy a SPA and hammam ritual for two in a historical Turkish bath and get lost together in the shadow of a unique history in labyrinth-like streets… For a final touch, you can present your beloved with a beautiful artisan-created design from the depths of the Grand Bazaar.

Do: Galataport İstanbul, the city’s new attraction, offers a range of activities, from luxury shopping to modern art exhibits. İstanbul Modern, the city’s first modern museum and now in a striking building designed by the renowned architect Renzo Piano, awaits discovery.

Experience: Boat tours depart from many coastal neighbourhoods, including Eminönü, Beşiktaş and Üsküdar, and you can see the Bosphorus and İstanbul’s stunning skyline from the water. Private boat tours are also available, providing personalised services for a more intimate and comfortable Bosphorus tour.

Try: In Gastrocity İstanbul, you can sample the finest dishes from Turkish and international cuisine in Michelin-starred restaurants, accompanied by breathtaking views and Turkish wine.

A Few Days in a Fairy-tale Land: Cappadocia

Welcoming visitors to a unique environment, Cappadocia is considered one of Türkiye’s – and the world’s – most beautiful places, an otherworldly landscape of fairy chimneys and rock formations. Cappadocia is a one-of-a-kind destination where couples can experience romance at its height, thanks to the area’s evocative atmosphere, picturesque valleys, and a visual feast of snow-topped fairy chimneys. You can pamper yourselves in one of the region’s comfortable cave hotels, enjoy mulled wine or a Turkish coffee before the fireplace, and discover Cappadocia’s famous underground cities, where traces of civilisations are carved into the rock.

Do: Cappadocia, home to some of Türkiye’s most beautiful trekking routes, provides magnificent views. A visit to the famous Love Valley is a must…

Experience: Hot-air balloons let you observe the region’s remarkable landscapes from the sky.

Try: You can sample Turkish wines made from the Emir grape of the region, accompanied by the local Niğde mavisi (blue) and Divle obruk cheeses.

Valentine’s Day under the warm Mediterranean Sun: Antalya

Pristine beaches stretching as far as the eye can see, ancient cities that illuminate history, and gorgeous nature shimmering with the most beautiful shades of green… Antalya is a paradise in any season, with an average of 300 days of sunshine annually. Even in winter, you can explore the area’s historical routes, beautiful beaches and ancient ruins under a warm Mediterranean sun. Antalya is known for its good life and diverse offerings, from trekking routes to the Mediterranean diet, in which olive oil plays the leading role. Luxury hotels with quality services catering to solo travellers and families bring your trip to the next level.