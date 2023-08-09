Bodrum, Turkaegean’s premier summer destination, is waiting to welcome tourists seeking one last summer vacation

Regarding summer vacations in Türkiye, one of the most inspiring destinations is Bodrum, the stunning district of Muğla located at the confluence of the Mediterranean and Aegean seas. With its spectacular scenery and beautiful natural and historical attractions, Bodrum welcomes millions of visitors each year, presenting a blend of glamorous luxury and the tranquil lifestyle typical to the Turkaegean. Bodrum’s bright and world-famous nightlife, beautiful marinas, and unique experiences ranging from blue cruises to diving offer an endless variety that can meet all travel expectations. Moreover, the restaurants in the region serve stellar examples of Turkish and world cuisine. We’ve compiled the unique experiences of this particular destination, which will also become the newest addition to the Michelin Guide this November.

Extraordinary adventures in turquoise waters

Wonderful coves with forest backdrops, golden sands, Blue Flag beaches and clear waters are just a few distinguishing features of Bodrum. Every road in this scenic district leads to a beautiful cove. You can complement your aquatic adventures at one of the area’s many beach clubs while enjoying the sun and fantastic weather at famous Bodrum beaches such as Gümbet, Bitez and Türkbükü. Bodrum, the birthplace of the blue cruise concept in Türkiye, welcomes countless sailors yearly to the unique Turkish gulets and yachts gliding across the dazzling turquoise bays. Gümüşlük, Bitez, Yalıkavak, Aspat, Cennet and Iassos Bay are among the most popular bays for blue cruises. You can also dock your boat at one of Bodrum’s spectacular marinas and enjoy your stay in the city.

Luxurious accommodation choices

World-class five-star hospitality and premium accommodation options that make you feel special rank high among Bodrum’s many charms. From large international hotels to Turkish hotel chains and boutique hotels to luxury resorts, Bodrum has an unparalleled accommodation capacity. Sophisticated and comfortable accommodations await visitors in Bodrum’s hotels, equipped with modern facilities, VIP services, and privileged hotel services such as spas and private beaches and pools. In addition, many world-renowned restaurants are in Bodrum’s luxury hotels.

The Turkeagean’s culinary stop

Bodrum reflects the abundance of the Turkeagean on its tables, thanks to the region’s rich and delicious culinary culture. Bodrum is known for authentic restaurants that serve fresh herbs, seafood, and Aegean delicacies, as well as dining establishments presenting the best examples of world cuisine. Bodrum, along with İzmir, will be one of the newest destinations on the Michelin Guide’s Türkiye map this year, with its deep-rooted Aegean and Mediterranean cuisine. On November 9, 2023, the Michelin-starred restaurants in Bodrum will be announced at a special ceremony in İstanbul. By dining at one of the restaurants in the selection, you can savour a distinctive Michelin experience complemented by Bodrum’s breathtaking sunsets.

Journey into history with the magnificent remains of the past

Bodrum is a magical destination reminiscent of an open-air museum, with its spectacular ruins and narrow streets redolent of history. Featuring crystal waters, beautiful beaches, and layers of history, the town provides visitors with unforgettable exploration opportunities. Bodrum has witnessed various civilisations, such as the Carian, Persian, Hellenic, Roman, Eastern Roman and Ottoman empires. Essential remains from these eras can also be found in the city. The Knights of Rhodes built Bodrum Castle in the 15th century, and the Bodrum Underwater Museum, set in the Castle, are among the sites offering a greater understanding of the historical value of Bodrum. Many artefacts, including the remains of shipwrecks discovered in Türkiye, can be seen at the Museum, which won the European Museum of the Year Award in 1995. Furthermore, the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus ruins, considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, is a must-see in Bodrum. ///nCa, 9 August 2023 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkiye in Turkmenistan)

