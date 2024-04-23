Turkmenistan intends to increase gas exports eastward with the commissioning of a gas purification plant in Mary province

Turkmenistan is going to significantly boost its natural gas exports eastward with the construction of a new gas purification plant in Mary province. The facility, located at the Kelleli gas field, will process gas from three promising fields in the region: Sherepli, Kelleli, and Yylan.

Its construction is carried out by the Specialized Management of the trust “Turkmenýöritenebitgazgurnama” (Turkmen special oil and gas construction).

This powerful primary purification plant will allow for the purification of natural gas before transportation to foreign markets. Purified gas will be channeled through the Garagum-Uchajy-Malai high-pressure pipeline.ultimately reaching the Turkmenistan-China Main Gas Pipeline (MGP) via the Malai-Bagtyarlyk link. A gas pipeline runs from Malai to Bagtyarlyk (the border with Uzbekistan), which is the first link of the Turkmenistan-China main gas pipeline.

It should be noted that the main feature of natural gas extracted from the fields of Sherepli, Kelleli and Yylan is the absence of hydrogen sulfide impurities in its composition.

Currently, the construction of gas pipelines with a diameter of 159 and 219 millimeters has been completed, as well as installation work on separators, auxiliary installations, a set of assembly lines and equipment for the first connection point.

The construction and installation works of the external engineering systems of the primary natural gas treatment facility include electric wiring lines, a five-kilometer fourth–class road, a powerful water treatment plant, and 7-km long water supply line.

The construction of auxiliary service facilities – a fire station, a transformer substation, an operator’s post, and a medical center – has also been fully completed.

Communication and video surveillance systems are next on the agenda.

Following completion, the plant is expected to deliver an additional 1.1 million cubic meters of commercial natural gas daily from these fields to international markets. ///nCa, 23 April 2024