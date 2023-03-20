Gas field in Mary province produced a new inflow of gas, the quality of which meets international standards

The drilling department of the State Concern “Türkmengaz” has received an industrial inflow of natural gas at one of the production and evaluation wells of the Sherepli gas field in Mary province.

According to the profile newspaper of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas complex “Nebit Gas,” the well has been drilled to a depth of 2,333 meters. At a depth of 2 297 – 2 291 meters, a commercial gas inflow was obtained.

The flow rate of the well is estimated at about 628,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day. This testifies that the new field has rich gas deposits.

The main feature of the gas produced at the Sherepli field is the absence of hydrogen sulfide impurities. Thus, the quality of gas fully complies with international standards.

In July last year, industrial gas inflow at this field was received from well No. 01 at a depth of 2,330 meters. The daily flow rate of the well is 695,000 cubic meters.

Currently, Turkmengaz continues drilling operations at the fields of Sherepli, Kelleli, Garabil, located in the south-east of the country. ///nCa, 20 March 2023