Oil and Gas Sector of Turkmenistan Marks New Developments

Galkynysh Field Sees Increased Gas Production

Another gas well has been commissioned at the Galkynysh gas field, which is one of the largest natural gas reserves in the world. Its daily flow rate is 2 million cubic meters of natural gas per day.

As a result, the number of productive gas wells of plant No. 1 for the purification of gas from sulfur at the Galkynysh field has reached thirty.

The control of the extraction of raw materials from a gas well is fully automated.

Malay Field Continues to Fuel Turkmenistan-China Pipeline

On average, more than 18 million cubic meters of natural gas are pumped from the Malay field located in the Lebap province in eastern Turkmenistan every day.

The extracted gas is processed and supplied to the Turkmenistan-China international gas pipeline via the high-pressure 188-km long Malai-Bagtyyarlyk gas pipeline.

A new booster compressor station, equipped to handle an annual capacity of 30 billion cubic meters of gas, was commissioned at the Malay field in January 2021.

Uzynada Field Yields New Gas Condensate Discovery

A new inflow of gas condensate has been discovered at the Uzynada field, which is located 74 kilometers from Balkanbad, the administrative center of the Balkan province.

Initial findings come from the 78th and 82nd wells, drilled to depths of 6655-6659 meters and 6654-6658 meters, respectively.

Deposits of gas condensate were found at 74th well at a depth of 6662 to 6668 meters. Development work is ongoing at the 76th and 83rd wells, promising further discoveries.

The Uzynada deposit has been developed since the 1970s of the last century. However, drilling operations at a depth of 4,213 meters were stopped because no hydrocarbon formations were found. In 2015, based on the reliable assessments of oil scientists and geologists, it was decided to start drilling the exploration well with a design depth of 7150 meters. Two years later, after extensive drilling operations, a powerful flow of hydrocarbon raw materials was obtained from a depth of 6689-6695 meters. Later, two more wells were drilled there. ///nCa, 8 December 2023 (based on the materials of the newspaper “Nebit-Gaz”)