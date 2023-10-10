New Power Plant to Boost Turkmenistan’s Economy and Energy Exports

News Central Asia (nCa)

A new combined power plant with a capacity of 1,574 megawatts will be built in the western region of Turkmenistan, the Balkan province. The project was presented to the National leader of Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Monday, 9 October 2023.

The new plant will increase the capacity of the national energy system.

Currently, Turkmenistan exports electricity to Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, as well as to Iran and Afghanistan.

It will also create new jobs and improve the reliability of energy supply to domestic consumers.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has stressed the importance of using modern technologies to reduce the negative environmental impact of the new power plant.

The new plant will be similar to the combined cycle power plant built on the basis of the Mary Power Plant, which has no analogues in the region. ///nCa, 10 October 2023 (Photo – screenshots from Turkmen TV)

 

