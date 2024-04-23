Turkmen Shipbuilding Plant received ISO certificates

From 24 to 29 March 2024, at the Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant, audit work was undertaken to obtain ISO certificates under the supervision of the Global Standards Institute from the Republic of Korea.

As a result of the process, on 16 April, the plant was awarded three ISO certifications:

Quality Management (ISO 9001:2015)

Health and Safety Management (ISO 45001:2018)

Environmental Management (ISO 14001:2015)

The plant was commissioned in 2018 and is designed to process 10,000 tons of steel and build 4-6 ships per year. In addition, the plant has the capacity to process 2,000 tons of steel per year for the repair of 20-30 ships. ///nCa, 23 April 2024