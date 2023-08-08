Turkmen shipyard “Balkan” repaired more than 80 vessels

From the beginning of 2019 to the present time, Balkan shipbuilding and ship repair plant repaired over 80 vessels of various types, including ships of the National Merchant Fleet of Turkmenistan and vessels of foreign companies, the Agency of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan “Turkmendenizderyayollary” reports.

The Turkmen tanker “Atamyrat Nyýazow” was recently repaired. This vessel for the transportation of oil and petroleum products with a gross capacity of 4260 tons (GT) was built in 2001. The repair of this vessel was almost completely carried out by local specialists.

Before the Balkan shipbuilding and ship repair plant was opened, the Turkmen fleet’s ships were repaired at shipyards in the Caspian Sea region.

The Balkan plant now offers ship construction and repair services, which saves time and money on ship repairs.

The Balkan plant’s affordable technical potential and labor allow it to reduce the cost of building ships. This contributes to a more efficient use of the budget and makes construction prices more attractive to customers.

The Balkan plant is a large and capable shipbuilding and ship repair facility. It has an area of 166,000 square meters and can process 10,000 tons of steel annually. This allows the plant to build 4 to 6 ships per year and repair up to 20-30 vessels annually. The plant has all the necessary infrastructure to successfully implement the most complex and large-scale projects in the field of shipbuilding and ship repair.

The Balkan shipbuilding and ship repair plant plans to start building ships of various types as soon as possible to help develop the national merchant marine fleet.///nCa, 8 August 2023 [photo credit – nCa, the Agency of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan]

