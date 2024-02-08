Turkmenistan’s Fertilizer Production Booms at Garabogaz Plant

The Garabogaz carbamide-ammonia plant in western Turkmenistan surpassed its target, producing over 1.032 million tons of fertilizer in 2023. As reported by the Turkmenistan newspaper, exports soared, making the plant a significant contributor to the national economy.

The volume of work performed amounted to 806 million manats.

More than 828 thousand tons of finished products were exported to foreign markets. The export growth rate exceeded 120%.

In January of this year, the plant produced 94,000 tons of urea with 24,000 tons of extra-target production. About 100,000 tons of products were shipped to foreign markets.

The Garabogaz fertilizer plant, owned by the state concern Turkmenhimiya, is located 3.5 km east of the city of Garabogaz, on the coast of the Caspian Sea. This is the largest facility of its kind in Central Asia with a design capacity of 1.15 million tons of urea and 660,000 tons of synthetic ammonia per year. It was commissioned in 2018. The complex is fully provided with local raw materials due to the rich hydrocarbon deposits of the western region of the country. ///nCa, 8 February 2024