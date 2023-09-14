News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmen and Korean shipbuilders to jointly build two bulk carriers

The Turkmen Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant “Balkan” and the Korean company “Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology Co., Ltd.” (KSIT) have signed a contract for the joint construction of two dry cargo vessels with a capacity of 6,100 tons.

Highly qualified engineers from KSIT and local staff from the Balkan plant will work together on the project.

As part of the deal, Korean engineers will train specialists from the Balkan plant in Korean shipbuilding technologies. A quality management system will also be implemented at the plant to ensure that the work meets high standards of safety and environmental protection.

KSIT is a member of the Korean Marine Equipment Association "KOMEA", which unites 286 Korean manufacturers of marine equipment.

 

