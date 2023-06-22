South Korea offers to create a joint shipbuilding enterprise in Turkmenistan

The Korea Marine Equipment Association KOMEA proposes to create a joint venture with the Turkmen shipbuilding plant “Balkan”. The offer was made on 20 June 2023 during a meeting with the head of KOMEA at the Agency of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan (Turkmendenizderyayollary).

During the meeting, the proposals of the COMEA Association, potential areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Korea in the field of shipbuilding, opportunities for joint design and construction of ships, training of specialists, and the introduction of shipbuilding technologies were considered.

The sides discussed the supply of equipment, the establishment of a quality control system, marketing activities, as well as technical monitoring of the equipment of the Balkan shipbuilding and ship repair plant.

In addition, the creation of a Center (Hub) at the Balkan shipyard, which in the future could supply equipment necessary for the shipbuilding industries of the Caspian countries, was explored.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side presented the maritime transport system of Turkmenistan, planned shipbuilding projects for the development of the national merchant marine fleet and the port system.

The Korea Marine Equipment Association under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of Korea unites more than 285 heavy industry enterprises. The Association mainly provides services such as design in shipbuilding, supply of equipment and materials, and introduction of advanced scientific technologies.

In May of this year, the head of the Russian representative office of KOMEA, Kang Nam Yong, took part in the Ashgabat Conference on International Transport and Transit Corridors. In his presentation, he highlighted five areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the South Korean shipbuilding business, such as:

Modernization of shipyards with digitalization of shipyards, training of personnel, and introduction of technical know-how.

Joint design and construction of various vessels

Localization of ship equipment, which provides for the transfer of technologies for the construction of ships within the country, the development of the ship equipment market. This will reduce the cost of vessels.

Transfer of ship repair technologies

Design and construction of LNG vessels of the Volga-Don Max class///nCa, 22 June 2023

