New Dry Building Mix Plant Opens in Eastern Turkmenistan

A new dry building mix production plant has been commissioned in Dostluk town, Lebap province, Turkmenistan.

The plant, owned by the Ak Bulut Economic Company, boasts a production capacity of 50,000 tons per year, currently offering gypsum and two types of putty. Plans are underway to expand production to include drywall, reaching an annual output of 4 million square meters.

Local raw materials from the Koitendag mine management will be utilized, ensuring cost-effective production. The 5-hectare plant houses equipment from Chinese, German and Turkish manufacturers.

Established in 2015, Ak Bulut has established itself as a leading manufacturer of diverse building materials, including suspended ceilings (acoustic, aluminum, and vinyl plaster), along with their installation components. The company has an annual production capacity of 4 million square meters of suspended ceilings and 7,000 tons of galvanized metal profiles.

During the first phase of construction in the smart city of Arkadag, Ak Bulut’s building materials played a crucial role.

Committed to quality and environmental sustainability, the company received ISO compliance certificates in 2021.

Ak Bulut actively pursues export opportunities, complementing its domestic market presence and import substitution efforts. Currently, their products reach Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, with plans for expansion into Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan. In addition, talks with Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, a German company, held in April this year, indicate promising prospects for future collaborations.///nCa, 13 December 2023 [photo credit – Salam News]