Turkmen shipyard “Balkan” offers services for various types of ship repairs

The Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in Turkmenbashi is a major player in the maritime industry, providing a wide range of services to both the national fleet and foreign vessels. The shipyard carries out capital, medium, and light repairs of all types of vessels, as well as new construction.

Capital repairs are the most complex and time-consuming, but they are essential to ensure the safety and longevity of a vessel. Medium repairs ensure reliable operation between major repairs, and light repairs allow to quickly fix minor damage and update components.

The plant is currently undergoing capital repairs on the vessels Khazar and Phoenix I. The shipyard has also completed the repair of the tanker Atamyrat Nyýazow, which is now back in service. This vessel with a gross tonnage of 4,260 tons (GT) is designed to transport oil.

In a recent development, the shipyard Balkan has been awarded a contract to build two dry cargo vessels for the Agency for Sea and River Transport “Turkmendeñizderýaýollary”.

The Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant is a vital asset to the Turkmen maritime industry and plays a key role in ensuring the safety and efficiency of the country’s fleet. ///nCa, 4 September 2023

