Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan Celebrates Earth Day: Visit to animal’s shelters

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – 22 April 2024 – In celebration of the Earth Day, representatives of the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan, jointly with the Nature Protection Society of Turkmenistan, organised a visit to local animal shelters, with the purpose of donating food and medicine. In addition, funds will be allocated towards sterilisation of selected animals, in support of their health and to control the size of the population of stray animals.

Staff of the EU Delegation and of the Nature Protection Society, as well as volunteers, visited three animal shelters and spent the day with the animals and their care takers. During the visit, they captured heart-warming photos and videos. These visual representations will be shared across social media platforms to raise awareness and encourage adoption, allowing homeless animals to find their forever homes and families.

“We are happy to support animal shelters in Turkmenistan as they play an important role in providing home to stray animals. I would like to thank our volunteers: their dedication highlights the importance of collective action in creating a better world for all”, said Renata WRÓBEL, Chargée d’ffaires a.i.

The objective of the action is to raise the issue of stray animals in Turkmenistan. By donating essential supplies and funds for sterilisation, the initiative seeks to address the problem of stray animals and promote the control of their population in a non-cruel way. Through compelling visual content shared on social media, the EU would like to raise awareness and engage society in addressing the challenges faced by homeless animals, inspiring action and support from the community. ///EU Delegation to Turkmenistan, 22 April 2024