Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan and USAID Support Lebap Region Artisans to Expand Sales to Global Markets

September 30, 2023, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan- Today, the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), with the support of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO held the final event of the “Lebap Handmade Exports” (Lebap HME) business incubator program. The event featured a crafts exhibition of Turkmenistan’s finest artisans and a competition among ten program finalists introducing their new businesses and products to a panel of judges.

The goal of the Lebap HME program is to showcase Turkmen handicrafts on eBay and other international trading platforms to expand market reach and increase international sales. Over the course of six months, the program has empowered 20 local artisans from the Lebap region by providing them with valuable skills in product design, social media marketing, copywriting, photography and digital marketing. The program also provided opportunities for networking and collaboration, including with new business partners and online stores based in the United States – a key market for Turkmen handicrafts.

Addressing over 100 event participants, the Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan Ms Beata Peksa stated, “In the European Union were we no longer have borders and where we enjoy free movement of people, goods, capital and services, we believe that the free trade is bringing people closer together and help us understand each other better – our traditions and our cultures. And this contributes to our better cooperation, dialogue and peaceful coexistence.”

At the awards ceremony, three program participants received prizes from the organizers and sponsors. Maysa Ovezova took first place for creating a sustainable business model, innovative entrepreneurial approach and exceptional presentation skills.

Launched in April 2023 in Turkmenabat, Lebap region, the Lebap HME program is a joint venture between the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan and the USAID’s FGI Project. The program also received crucial support from the Turkmenistan National Commission for UNESCO. ///EU Delegation to Turkmenistan

 

