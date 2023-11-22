The EU Delegation to Turkmenistan hosted a Press Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the European Union and Turkmenistan

On 22 November 2023, at the Press Conference, hosted by the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the European Union and Turkmenistan, achievements and prospects for bilateral cooperation were discussed.

The event brought together H.E. Ms Beata Peksa, the Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan, Ms Myahri Byashimova, Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Ms Renata Wrobel, the First Counsellor of the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan, as well as managers and coordinators of EU-funded projects in Turkmenistan, who met with the representatives of the media.

Serving as a discussion platform, the press conference facilitated conversations on critical aspects of collaboration between the European Union and Turkmenistan.

It provided the media with an opportunity to thoroughly explore and analyse key issues, fostering open dialogue and an exchange of views to deepen the understanding of joint initiatives. The event aimed to highlight the significance and mutual benefits of the cooperation between the European Union and Turkmenistan.

Latvian choirmaster Ms Vita Timermane, actively contributing to the cultural richness of Turkmenistan in the framework of the ongoing European Union Culture Weeks, was also present. Her participation highlighted the cultural exchange and collaboration between the European Union and Turkmenistan.

In her opening remarks Ms Beata Peksa highlighted the following: “Over the past 30 years, our nations have sailed across a complex geopolitical landscape, adapting to changing global dynamics. Through it all, the diplomatic ties between Turkmenistan and the EU have proven resilient and dynamic. Our collaboration has not only weathered challenges but has become stronger, fostering economic development, cultural exchange, and cooperation in areas of shared interest.”

During her speech, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Byashimova congratulated and stressed that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation with the European Union.

It was noted that regular meetings and negotiations at the highest level contribute to the expansion and strengthening of comprehensive cooperation in a wide range of areas. In this context, it was noted that the meeting held on September 18, 2023 in New York between the President of Turkmenistan and the President of the European Council became a significant stage in cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU.

The Turkmen side noted the effective cooperation of the parties within the framework of the inter-parliamentary dialogue. In this context, regular meetings between representatives of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the European Parliament were emphasized.

The press conference provided a comprehensive overview of the European Union’s ongoing cooperation efforts in Turkmenistan. Participants, journalists and media representatives, were briefed on the latest developments and achievements of key EU-funded projects.

The event featured presentations on the Border Management Assistance Program in Central Asia (BOMCA 10), the EBRD Program “Consultations for Small Businesses” in Turkmenistan, Central Asia COVID-19 Crisis Response Programme, the Ready4Trade Central Asia Project, and Erasmus+ programs.

These presentations highlighted the EU’s commitment to supporting Turkmenistan’s sustainable development and addressing its pressing development tasks in areas such as border security, economic development, healthcare, and education. ///nCa, 22 November 2023 (based on the press releases, issued MFA Turkmenistan and the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan, Photo credit – EU Delegation to Turkmenistan)