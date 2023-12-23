News Central Asia (nCa)

European Union Delegation in Turkmenistan Hosts Open-Air Christmas Book Fair

On 23 December 2023, the European Union Delegation in Turkmenistan hosted an open-air Christmas Book Fair in the front yard of the Office of the Delegation in Ashgabat.  

The festive event brought together more than 600 people, including Ashgabat residents, guests from provinces, representatives from local diplomatic missions, bookstores and artisans. 

The event featured a variety of activities, including book sales, a book swapping point, a charity campaign called “Spread the Kindness,” and Christmas carols and treats. 

A specially designed festive playlist played Christmas and New Year’s songs from EU member states in Italian, French, German, Romanian, Polish, Czech, Latvian, Spanish, Dutch, and English languages.

The Christmas Book Fair was a wonderful opportunity to bring people together and celebrate the spirit of the holiday season.  It served as a platform for cultural exchange, highlighting the diverse culture heritage of the European Union. ///The EU Delegation to Turkmenistan, 23  December 2023

 

 

