The Vice-President of the European Commission will visit Turkmenistan on a working visit on 17 January 17 2024

From 15 to 17 January 2024, Delegation of the European Commission, led by Vice President Margaritis Schinas, is touring Central Asia with an official visits. The visit to Turkmenistan will take place on 17 January.

The visit comes ahead of the “Europe – Central Asia Investors Forum” and is testament to the growing partnership between the EU and the region. During the visit, Mr. Schinas will meet  with H.E. Mr Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, and H.E. Mr Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

“I am starting a tour that will take me to all five Central Asia countries. The visit comes ahead of the “Europe – Central Asia Investors Forum” due to take place in Brussels on 29-30 Jan and is testament to the growing partnership between the EU and the region,” said the Vice-President of the European Commission on his Twitter page. ///EU Delegation to Turkmenistan

 

 

 

