Concert dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the European Union and Turkmenistan held in Ashgabat

On 26 November 2023, the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan jointly with the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, and with support of the Embassies of the European Union Member-States in Turkmenistan, held a concert dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between European Union and Turkmenistan in Ashgabat, at the Mukamlar Palace of the State Center of Culture of Turkmenistan.

The concert was organized as part of the European Union Culture Weeks in Turkmenistan.

The children’s choir made up of #1, #4 Ashgabat music schools and the Special music boarding school of Turkmenistan was accompanied by the State Orchestra of Rasul Klychev and was directed by Latvian choirmaster, Vita Timermane.

In her opening speech, H.E. Ms Beata Peksa, the Ambassador of the European Union in Turkmenistan, noted the following: “I am so happy and proud to have the European Union Delegation to Turkmenistan be part of this fantastic project, because it comes in sync with everything we, Europeans, believe in – with our passion for music, with our longstanding desire to make our contribution, whenever possible, to peace and arts, and with our love and trust in the power of youth”. ///EU Delegation to Turkmenistan, 27 Nov 2023