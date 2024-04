Turkmenistan is introducing the international best practices in the oil and gas complex of the country. Simultaneously, work is in hand to increase the output of the productive wells, reported DPM for oil and gas, Amanov, during a cabinet meeting on 12 April 2024.

This will lead to the augmented production at the refineries including the flagship Turkmenbashi Complex of Refineries, he said. /// nCa, 15 April 2024