Russian Railways Eyes Turkmenbashi Port for Afghanistan and Iran Exports

Representatives of Russian Railways Logistics (RZD Logistika) recently visited the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, exploring new routes for exporting goods to Afghanistan and Iran, according to the report from the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan.

The visiting delegation was briefed on the port’s infrastructure and offerings, including capabilities of its general, bulk, container, and passenger ferry terminals. This comprehensive introduction aimed to showcase the suitability of Turkmenbashi for handling various cargo types.

A business meeting with representatives of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, JSC Demiryollary (Railways), and PJSC Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan further explored potential of cooperation.

Discussions focused on:

  • Logistics Potential: Examining the overall strengths of Turkmenistan’s logistics sector and the advantages it offers to international freight forwarders.
  • Grain Exports: Identifying opportunities for regular grain shipments from Russian ports like Makhachkala and Astrakhan to Turkmenbashi, onward to Afghanistan and Iran.
  • Container Traffic: Exploring the feasibility of establishing regular containerized cargo movement between Turkmenbashi and Astrakhan.

The Russian Railways delegation expressed interest in conducting further analysis and sharing official recommendations through appropriate channels. If the analysis deems the proposed routes commercially viable, a pilot shipment could be undertaken in March 2024 following mutual agreement.

The delegation will also travel to Bereket and Ak Yayla railway stations within the Balkan province. ///nCa, 1 February 2024

 

 

