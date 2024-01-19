Turkmenistan’s flagship oil refinery exports 1.3 Million Tons of petroleum products in 2023

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries (TCOR), a flagship of the State Concern Turkmennebit, exported 1.3 million tons of finished petroleum products to international markets in 2023, the oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan reports.

In 2023 TCOR processed over 4.5 million tons of crude oil, translating to a total production of 4.053 million tons of finished products. Nearly 2.8 million tons were supplied to domestic consumers, showcasing the refinery’s vital role in meeting national demand. The remaining 1.3 million tons were exported, reaching diverse markets including Georgia, Malta, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

Various brands of gasoline, aviation and technical kerosene, diesel fuel, fuel oil, motor oils, polypropylene, heating oil, coke, liquefied gas, construction and road bitumen and many other types of petroleum and petrochemical products are produced by refinery from the crude oil supplied to the complex through pipelines and sea routes.

Kenar enterprise for storage and shipment of petroleum products

Kenar enterprise for the storage and shipment of petroleum products affiliated with the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries, plays an important role in the uninterrupted sale and supply of finished products to both internal and external consumers.

Currently, the enterprise can handle tankers with a capacity of five thousand tons. The annual capacity of the enterprise is 3 million 850 thousand tons of crude oil products.

Looking ahead, Kenar will see further expansion with a planned new berth and continued automation of its infrastructure.

The company is equipped with an automated railway loading and unloading ramp.

The automated railway loading system guarantees precise product volumes, eliminating overfilling issues and potential environmental risks.

All conditions are provided to prevent the loss of more than 300 tons of gasoline per year, as well as environmental pollution due to the collection of vapors generated when the product is spilled into tanks.

Kenar also serves as a transit hub, receiving petroleum products by tanker and then transferring them to railway tanks for onward journeys.

In addition to the existing two points for the shipment of finished petroleum products to ships, construction work is underway on another point of the modern dock. ///nCa, 19 January 2024 (photo credit – Nebit-gaz newspaper)

 

 

