In January-May 2023, the Turkmenbashi Port received over 200 ships from Azerbaijan



In January-May 2023, the ferry terminal of the International Seaport Turkmenbashi received 213 vessels from Baku and sent 214 vessels in the back direction, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper writes.

During this period, the Turkmen ferries “Berkarar” and “Bagtyyar” performed 70 shuttle voyages to Azerbaijan.

Tens of thousands of tonnes of transit and imported cargo, including building materials, metal structures, food products, light industry goods, equipment and machinery, were delivered by ferry in wagons and trucks.

The majority of Turkmenistan’s exports are made up of agro-industrial products, textiles, polymers, and mineral fertilizers, among other things.

Marine cargo and passenger transportation on the Caspian Sea between the cities of Turkmenbashi and Baku has been operating since 1962.

Modern RO-PAX class cargo and passenger vessels “Berkarar” and “Bagtyyyar” of the Merchant Marine Fleet of Turkmenistan and railway ferries of Azerbaijan are currently plying between the two ports.

The ferry terminal of the port of Turkmenbashi with an area of 230,000 square meters is capable of receiving two railway and two automobile ferries at the same time on two separate piers.

The terminal's production capacities allow to serve 300,000 passengers and 75,000 vehicles annually, including various types of heavy-duty car trailers.

