News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » In January-May 2023, the Turkmenbashi Port received over 200 ships from Azerbaijan

In January-May 2023, the Turkmenbashi Port received over 200 ships from Azerbaijan

By


In January-May 2023, the ferry terminal of the International Seaport Turkmenbashi received 213 vessels from Baku and sent 214 vessels in the back direction, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper writes.

During this period, the Turkmen ferries “Berkarar” and “Bagtyyar” performed 70 shuttle voyages to Azerbaijan.

Tens of thousands of tonnes of transit and imported cargo, including building materials, metal structures, food products, light industry goods, equipment and machinery, were delivered by ferry in wagons and trucks.

The majority of Turkmenistan’s exports are made up of agro-industrial products, textiles, polymers, and mineral fertilizers, among other things.

Marine cargo and passenger transportation on the Caspian Sea between the cities of Turkmenbashi and Baku has been operating since 1962.

Modern RO-PAX class cargo and passenger vessels “Berkarar” and “Bagtyyyar” of the Merchant Marine Fleet of Turkmenistan and railway ferries of Azerbaijan are currently plying between the two ports.

The ferry terminal of the port of Turkmenbashi with an area of 230,000 square meters is capable of receiving two railway and two automobile ferries at the same time on two separate piers.

The terminal’s production capacities allow to serve 300,000 passengers and 75,000 vehicles annually, including various types of heavy-duty car trailers. ///nCa, 19 June 2023

 

#Turkmenbashi_seaport, #Turkmenistan, #Azerbaijan, #Baku, #transport, #connectivity

Related posts:

  1. Turkmen Merchant Marine Fleet announces discounts on services between the ports of Turkmenbashi and Baku
  2. Turkmenistan’s Merchant Marine fleet increases freight towards Azerbaijan
  3. Kyrgyzstan is eager to launch a corridor to Russia via the Caspian port of Turkmenistan
  4. Caspian-ring transportation picture brightens as Turkmenistan commissions first Ro-Pax ferry
  5. Turkmenbashi Port and Uzbek container operator inked MoU on cooperation
  6. Baku Shipyard may place its orders at the Turkmen shipyard
  7. Turkmenbashy Port
  8. Turkmenbashi hosted exhibitions of the transport sector of Turkmenistan
  9. Customs authorities of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan intend to enhance information exchange
  10. За январь-май 2023 года морской порт Туркменбаши принял более 200 судов из Азербайджана
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan