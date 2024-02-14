A round table on the topic: “The role of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport as a transit hub for Central Asian exports”

On 14 February 2024, an online round table titled “The role of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport as a transit hub for Central Asian exports”, organized by the Turkmen Logistics Association and CILT Central Asia with the support of the USAID Trade Program in Central Asia.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness about the services provided by the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, increase transit traffic through the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, familiarize participants with alternative cargo transportation routes, which will expand trade relations between Central Asian countries towards other countries.

The round table will delve into practical transportation issues, including seaport operations and logistics: transportation procedures, schedules, rates, forwarding services, and paperwork.

The round table will be attended by exporters, shippers, forwarders, carriers, logistics companies from Central Asian countries, representatives of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan (Turkmenbashi International Seaport, Turkmendenizderyayollary Agency), the Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan JSC, ministries of transport of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the Intergovernmental Commission (IPC) TRACECA, as well as regional transport sector associations.

This round table comes on the heels of a joint Memorandum of Understanding and action plan signed by the Turkmen Logistics Association and the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, solidifying their commitment to promoting the port’s vital role in regional trade.///nCa, 14 February 2024