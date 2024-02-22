Turkmenbashi Refinery Unveils Eco-Friendly “Hydro Plus” Fuel

The Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery Complex has achieved a significant milestone with the release of a pilot batch of “Hydro Plus,” a new eco-friendly hydrotreated fuel. According to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper, the 3,000-ton batch marks a promising step towards cleaner and more efficient fuel options.

Laboratory testing confirmed that “Hydro Plus” meets international quality standards, offering several key advantages over traditional diesel:

• Enhanced engine protection: Improved lubrication reduces wear, corrosion, and deposits, extending engine lifespan.

• Optimized fuel consumption

• Reduced emissions: Significant decrease in harmful substances released in exhaust gases, contributing to cleaner air.

• Wider temperature range: Fuel remains operational across broader temperatures, ensuring reliable performance.

• Increased diesel power: Improved fuel properties contribute to enhanced engine performance.

This breakthrough is attributed to the adaptation of a special additive process to the specific characteristics of Turkmen oil.

In strict proportions, refinery’s specialists applied depressant-dispersing and other innovative additives from Germany. The additives caused the effect of anticoagulants in the modernized hydrotreated diesel fuel, which prevent the crystallization of paraffins and, accordingly, the formation of soot and carbon in the circulation systems of running motors, increasing the anti-wear coefficient of moving parts.

In near future “Hydro Plus” will join the official product list of the Turkmenbashi complex.///nCa, 22 February 2024