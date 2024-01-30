Malaysian Petronas and the leadership of the fuel and energy complex of Turkmenistan discuss further development of partnership

These days, representatives of the Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas are on a business visit to Turkmenistan, the newspaper Turkmenistan writes.

The members of the delegation, headed by the Vice President for International Assets of Petronas, met with the State Minister, the chairman of the state concern Turkmengaz and concern’s construction sector specialists.

At the meeting, representatives of the Turkmen side noted that Turkmenistan is consistently implementing a comprehensive strategy aimed at the innovative development of the country’s fuel and energy complex. At the same time, the development of relations with foreign partners in the gas sector is one of the strategic directions of Turkmenistan.

Special attention is paid to more efficient use of the rich potential of the oil and gas industry, modernization of infrastructure based on advanced technologies and developments, increasing the capacity of production and processing systems, and diversification of oil and gas transportation routes.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation.

The Petronas delegation also met with the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the fuel and energy complex.

Petronas representatives expressed their sincere gratitude to the leadership of Turkmenistan for the favorable business conditions and opportunities to discuss the current state and future of bilateral relations in the gas sector.

As noted, major investment projects in this area contribute to the development of effective international cooperation that meets the goals of sustainable development, universal prosperity and well-being.

As part of the visit, the Petronas delegation will also visit the Balkan province.

Petronas operates in Turkmenistan through its subsidiary PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn. Bhd. With a total investment of US$ 11.4 billion, Petronas has made a significant contribution to the economic transformation of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector and to strengthening relations between the two countries. Additionally, Petronas Carigali being a long-term and trusted partner of the country, has a positive social impact on the local community and contributes to building up human capital capacity in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 30 January 2024