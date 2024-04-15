New app will allow online transfer of donations to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation in Turkmenistan

The Senagat Bank of Turkmenistan has developed an app “Senagat töleg” that will allow the donors The DPM for economy, Geldimyradov, reported during the cabinet meeting on 12 April 2024 that the app has been created to facilitate the citizens who may want to contribute to the welfare work of the foundation.

The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care provides financial assistance for various operations on children in medical institutions of the country, for the treatment of young patients brought up in orphanages, specialized schools and boarding schools, as well as for procurement of medical supplies. The National Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is the founder and patron of the foundation.

With the support of the Foundation, humanitarian assistance was provided to a number of states. In this regard, it was reported that letters of gratitude were received from different countries and the representative office of the UN Children’s Fund in Turkmenistan to the Charitable Fund, which emphasized its role in strengthening the ties of friendship between states and peoples. /// nCa, 15 April 2024