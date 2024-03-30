Arkadag hosted a conference on the occasion of the three-year anniversary of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation

On 29 March 2024, the conference titled “Historical initiatives of the National Leader of the Turkmen people based on humanism: exemplary experience of patronage and kind treatment of children) was held in Arkadag city. The forum was timed to coincide with the three-year anniversary of the establishment of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care.

The event was attended by Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads and members of the Halk Maslahaty, parliament members, ministries and sectoral departments, heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, elders, and the media.

Before the conference, the delegates got acquainted with the exhibition of Arkadag Berdimuhamedov’s encyclopedic works “Medicinal plants of Turkmenistan”. The exhibition showcased medical industry products and featured the exposition of drawings and song and music performances by children who received medical care from the Foundation.

The headquarters of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care, established in 2021, is located in the city of Arkadag.

The Foundation carries out large-scale effective work, including providing medical institutions throughout the country with advanced equipment and ambulances, funding examinations and various operations in medical institutions for children in need of care from low-income families.

As it was reported at the conference, the Foundation can also extend financial support to children’s treatment abroad, if needed.

With the support of the Charitable Foundation, humanitarian aid has been sent to children in Türkiye, Russia, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Palestine.

In their speeches, the Ambassadors of Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine, Palestine, as well as the Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Afghanistan in Turkmenistan praised the Turkmen people’s inherent kindness, empathy, and willingness to aid those in need. They expressed gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan and Arkadag Berdimuhamedov for their humanitarian efforts.

During the conference, UN Permanent Coordinator in Turkmenistan, D. Shlapachenko, highlighted how independent, neutral Turkmenistan actively supports UN programs concerning children’s rights and well-being.

In this regard, Shlapachenko presented a certificate awarded to the Charitable Foundation for its valuable contribution to helping children in need and implementing the basic principle of the 2030 Agenda “leave no one behind”.

At the end of the conference, the participants adopted an address to the President of Turkmenistan. The message commended the country’s expanding humanitarian efforts, particularly the focus on the younger generation’s well-being. The participants of the conference hailed Turkmenistan for fostering conditions that enable a brighter future and underlined the Foundation’s exemplary work and its positive impact.

In the evening, Iftar was shared to the participants of the festive events. ///nCa, 30 March 2024