Children in Turkmenistan Benefit from Rehabilitative Vacation on Caspian Sea

Children from different regions of Turkmenistan who underwent surgical operations had the opportunity to get a rehabilitation rest in the Avaza tourist zone on the Caspian Sea coast.

Surgeries were performed on children in the country’s clinics at the expense of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship, according to the newspaper ‘Neutral Turkmenistan’.

The children and their parents enjoyed the comfortable facilities of the sanatorium during their week of rehabilitation in Avaza. Boat trips were organized for them along the coast of the city of Turkmenbashi and along the Avaza River. They saw in the city’s panorama, mountains, islands, sandbanks that moved far out to sea. The children were fascinated by the sight of the powerful port facilities, transport and military vessels, which were docked at the berths and anchored in the roadstead.

During the rest in Avaza, the children visited the park and entertainment complex, took part in various cultural and sports events. The children had a fun-filled week, enjoying the sun, sand, and sea. They played chess and checkers, participated in beach competitions, and swam in the swimming pools and water park.

A qualified doctor was present at all cultural events to provide first aid if needed. Sightseeing tours were accompanied by vehicles from the road patrol service and an ambulance. UNICEF representatives were with the children throughout the vacation.

Earlier it was reported that the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation funded 140 operations, as well as intensive inpatient treatment of children in need of guardianship. ///nCa, 21 August 2023 [photo credit – Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper]

