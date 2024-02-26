Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation Recognized by UNICEF for Supporting Children’s Health

The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care received a UNICEF certificate for for the valuable contribution provided to children most in need, giving them hope for a brighter future.

National Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, presented the certificate during a meeting with Foundation representatives on 24 February at the Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadag.

The Foundation’s Executive Director Rejep Bazarov, showcased its recent activities and healthcare initiatives for children with special needs. Notably, the Foundation has supported complex surgeries for young patients.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov commended the Foundation’s work and endorsed their plan to provide rehabilitation services to children from different regions and Ashgabat. He emphasized the importance of utilizing medical equipment effectively and adhering to international healthcare standards. He also stressed the need for continuous improvement in doctors’ qualifications and the quality of recreational activities offered at the Center. ///nCa, 26 February 2024