The national leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the medical institutions of Arkadag city

On Saturday, 12 August, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visited the Multidisciplinary Hospital of the city of Arkadag and the Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center, according to TDH report.

The doctor of the Multidisciplinary Hospital said that since the opening of the hospital, three complex operations have already been performed.

In hospitals, Arkadag talked with parents and children preparing for surgeries, or undergoing postoperative rehabilitation, as well as treatment of the musculoskeletal system. He asked about the state of their health, and also got acquainted with the equipment of medical centers, the qualifications of staff.

Noting that concern for the health and harmonious development of the younger generation is always in the focus of the government’s attention, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov said that members of the Council of Elders at the Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship constantly help young Turkmen citizens who have lost parental care and need special social support.

It should also be noted that the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center has created extensive opportunities, including for postoperative rehabilitation. There are specialized rooms where appropriate equipment is installed to ensure the proper development of the children’s spine and musculoskeletal system organs. The availability of a swimming pool and water exercises contribute to the health of children. According to medical science, installed equipment, a swimming pool, as well as various toys, balls and exercise machines are of particular importance for strengthening the child’s body.

***

During the visit to the city of Arkadag, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan held working meetings with the participation of the mayor of Arkadag city Sh.Durdyliyev, head of the Health Department of the city of Arkadag Yu.Ishanguliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the city of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan D.Orazov.

Arkadag stressed that during the construction of industrial and industrial facilities within the framework of the second phase of Arkadag city, special emphasis should be placed on environmental issues.

Thus, along with the industrialization of the national economy, the environmental aspect of production facilities should be kept under constant control.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov spoke about the medicinal properties of plants growing in the vicinity of Arkadag city. He emphasized the importance of carrying out scientific research in this direction, and he stressed the need to use the experience of foreign specialists.

He emphasized the importance of sharing the experience of healthcare institutions of the new city and Turkmen scientists with foreign colleagues.

Arkadag emphasized the importance of high quality construction and equipment for the planned production facilities and medical institutions in the second stage of the development of Arkadag city. The requirements imposed on the customer, builders, and suppliers of equipment should be high to ensure the proper functioning of these structures, he said.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people was given a briefing on the types of vehicles that will be used in the economic structures of the city of Arkadag.

***

During his visit to Arkadag, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the construction site of the mosque, where he reviewed its designs and drawings, got acquainted with the options for the mosque’s exterior and interior decoration, as well as other projects.

He made a number of comments and made appropriate adjustments to the projects. ///nCa, 14 August 2023 [photo source – TDH, screenshots from Turkmen TV]

#Arkadag_city, #Gurbanguly_Berdimuhamedov, #medicine_in_Turkmenistan, #Turkmenistan, #health_care