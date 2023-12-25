Bringing Hope and Healing: Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation funded 260 Surgeries for Children in Need

The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation has provided much-needed support to hundreds of children in need of care. Through vital medical interventions and comprehensive rehabilitation programs, the Foundation has brought hope and healing to young lives across Turkmenistan.

260 surgeries were performed on children thanks to the Foundation’s efforts and fundraising. Notably, 117 of these surgeries addressed critical cardiovascular issues, offering a second chance at health and well-being for young hearts. Additionally, 102 surgeries tackled various musculoskeletal problems, restoring mobility and improving quality of life for many children. In addition, 47 children underwent medical and preventive check-ups.

These data were reported at the final meeting of the Charitable Foundation, chaired by the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Saturday, December 23, in the city of Arkadag.

As part of its ongoing commitment to children’s welfare, the Charitable Foundation delivered vital medical equipment to the Mary Velayat Children’s Hospital, including a cutting-edge Sawina artificial respiration device, reported the vice-president of the Foundation R.Bazarov.

Additionally, ambulances have been donated to various children’s departments across provincial clinics, ensuring timely access to care. The Foundation provided much-needed humanitarian assistance to children in Türkiye, Ukraine, the Russian Federation, Afghanistan, and Palestine in 2023.

The Foundation’s impact extends far beyond surgical procedures. The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center, located in Arkadag city, welcomed 212 children with diverse needs, providing them with comprehensive treatment and support. From speech and motor development therapies to specialized care for children with cerebral palsy, the Center has helped young individuals reach their full potential.

The Center’s achievements are evident in the lives of children it has touched. Out of 85 children receiving speech therapy, 45 saw significant improvements in their abilities. Out of 112 children with cerebral palsy, 65 young patients experienced improved hand movement and walking abilities thanks to dedicated physical therapy.

The Center’s kindergarten facility enrolled 58 children, 18 with diagnosed health conditions and 40 healthy children.

At the meeting the Charitable Foundation has pledged vital support to children in need by committing US $ 200,000 to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan. This funding will directly support the procurement of essential supplies for diagnosing and treating children with congenital cardiovascular diseases.

This grant will enable the Ministry to acquire consumables needed for continued treatment of these heart conditions through endovascular methods and open-heart surgeries on artificial circulation; a set of gastroesophageal biostents and urethral stents.

The Charitable Foundation for Children in Need of Care has been operating since March 2021. The headquarters of the foundation is located in the city of Arkadag. ///nCa, 25 December 2023