News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Children – the main guests at Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation Anniversary Celebration

Children – the main guests at Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation Anniversary Celebration

By

On 29 March 2024, a children’s celebration was held at the Arkach shopping and entertainment center in Ashgabat on the occasion of the three-year anniversary of the establishment of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation.

The event brought together the pupils from the Ashgabat Orphans’ Palace “Dowletliler Köşgi”, patients of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center located in Arkadag, participants of the international Mathematics Olympiad.
Lively music from children’s ensembles filled the air, while animators and dance groups added bursts of color and energy to the festive atmosphere.

Ministers, journalists, and residents of both Ashgabat and Arkadag joined the celebration, creating a warm and inclusive atmosphere.///nCa, 30 March 2024

Here are some photos from the event:

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation Appreciated by UNICEF for Supporting Children’s Health
  2. Arkadag hosted a conference on the occasion of the three-year anniversary of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation
  3. Turkmenistan: Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Helping Children in need financed 140 surgeries
  4. More than 150 children are undergoing medical treatment at the expense of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation
  5. Bringing Hope and Healing: Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation funded 260 Surgeries for Children in Need
  6. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation established
  7. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov invited TURKSOY Secretary General to the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  8. Regional Leaders congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his birthday
  9. The national leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the medical institutions of Arkadag city
  10. A Celebration of Spring and Culture: Turkmenistan at the Novruz Exhibition in Bucharest
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan