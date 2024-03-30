Children – the main guests at Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation Anniversary Celebration

On 29 March 2024, a children’s celebration was held at the Arkach shopping and entertainment center in Ashgabat on the occasion of the three-year anniversary of the establishment of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation.

The event brought together the pupils from the Ashgabat Orphans’ Palace “Dowletliler Köşgi”, patients of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center located in Arkadag, participants of the international Mathematics Olympiad.

Lively music from children’s ensembles filled the air, while animators and dance groups added bursts of color and energy to the festive atmosphere.

Ministers, journalists, and residents of both Ashgabat and Arkadag joined the celebration, creating a warm and inclusive atmosphere.///nCa, 30 March 2024

Here are some photos from the event: