On April 9, 2024, during the Organizational Session of ECOSOC, elections to the subsidiary bodies of the Council were held.

During the elections, ECOSOC members unanimously elected Turkmenistan as members of the Commission for Social Development for the 2025-2029 term.

Thus, Turkmenistan will continue its functions as a member of the Commission, which it performs after its election in 2020. /// nCa, 12 April 2024 [in cooperation with Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN]