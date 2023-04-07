Turkmenistan was elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the period 2024-2026

On April 5, 2023, during the Organizational Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), elections were held for the subsidiary bodies of the Council.

During the elections, ECOSOC members unanimously elected Turkmenistan as a member of the UNICEF Executive Board for the period 2024-2026. Earlier Turkmenistan was elected and served as a member of the UNICEF Executive Board in 2018-2020.

Today, Turkmenistan is a member of 13 commissions, committees and councils of the United Nations, the country has been elected Vice-Chairman of the UN General Assembly seven times.

As an Executive Board member, which is the governing body of UNICEF providing intergovernmental support and oversight to the organization, Turkmenistan will take part in reviewing UNICEF activities and approving its policies, country programmes and budgets. Thus, it is an opportunity for the Government of Turkmenistan to contribute and influence the transformative agenda for children at the global level. It will also position the Government, leading by example globally in upholding its obligations to the rights of the children in its policy, programming and practice in the country.

For information

The Executive Board is the governing body of UNICEF, which provides intergovernmental support and oversight to the organization, in accordance with the general guidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council.

The Executive Board reviews the activities of UNICEF, approves the work plan, country programs and budget. It has 36 members representing the five regional groups of Member States in the United Nations. Its work is coordinated by a Bureau composed of a president and four vice-presidents, with each officer representing one of the five regional groups.

The Executive Council meets three times each year. First session (January/February), second session (May/June) and third session (September). The meetings of the Executive Board are held at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York.

Membership of Turkmenistan in the specialized bodies of the UN

Vice-President of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe 2021-2023 Executive Committee of the Program of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Permanent member Trade and Development Council United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Permanent member Vice President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly 2022-2023 United Nations Commission on Population and Development 2020-2024 United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs 2020-2023 United Nations Commission on Science and Technology for Development 2021-2024 United Nations Commission for Social Development 2021-2025 Executive Board of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (UNESCO) 2021-2023 Intergovernmental Council of the UNESCO International Hydrological Program 2021-2025 United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) 2022-2024 United Nations Commission on International Trade Law 2022-2027 Executive Board of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) 2024-2026

/// nCa, 7 April 2023 (in cooperation with Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, New York)