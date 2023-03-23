The CIS observer mission held meetings with the head of the Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan and political parties  – Interim Report on election monitoring issued

On 22 March 2023, in Ashgabat, the head of the CIS Observer Mission, Secretary General of the CIS Sergey Lebedev met with the Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan Gulmurad Muradov.

Muradov briefed Lebedev on the activities of the Central Election Commission and told about the work of the system of electoral bodies.

He also informed the head of the CIS Observer Mission about the ongoing electoral campaign.

Sergey Lebedev noted that the CIS Mission has been monitoring Turkmenistan for the eighth time and stressed: “Our task is to collect complete reliable information about the stages of the election campaign and, based on it, make an objective conclusion about the compliance of the process of preparing and conducting elections with national legislation.”

The CIS Secretary General noted the high professionalism of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan in the preparation and conduct of the election campaign.

The CIS Mission has accredited 49 observers representing Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States and the Executive Committee of the CIS. The main group of short-term observers of the CIS Mission will arrive in Ashgabat on 24 March.

***

On 20 March, the CIS observer mission held meetings with members of the election headquarters of the Democratic and Agrarian Parties of Turkmenistan.

Chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan Ata Serdarov presented the party’s election program and informed about the course of the election campaign.

In turn, the Chairman of the Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan (APT) Byasim Annagurbanov spoke about the participation of candidates from APT in the election campaign.

The leaders of the parties stressed that equal conditions have been created in Turkmenistan for all political parties and candidates for deputies to conduct campaigning.

***

CIS observer missions has issued an interim report on outcomes of monitoring the preparation and conduct of the parliament election of Turkmenistan. The report is available here: https://e-cis.info/news/564/107710/ ///nCa, 23 March 2023