Central Election Commission issued statistics on women’s involvement in the electoral process in Turkmenistan

According to the information of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan, the percentage of women’s involvement in the electoral processes in the country are as follows:

In particular, among those participating in the elections:

members of the Central Election Commission – 33.34% are women;

members of the provincial election commissions and the election commission of Ashgabat – 19.70 %;

members of election commissions of districts and cities with the rights of districts – 32.33 %;

members of district election commissions – 41.75 %;

members of election commissions of cities in districts, settlements, village councils – 40.01 %;

members of precinct election commissions – 43.45 %.

Also among those registered for the elections:

women make up 15.89% of candidates for deputies of the Mejlis;

04 % of candidates for members of the provincial people’s councils;

98 % of candidates for members of districts, city people’s councils;

72 % of candidates for members of the village councils.

In addition, women account for 50.47% of the national observers monitoring the elections at the local level. ///nCa, 23 March 2023