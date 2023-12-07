Turkmenistan Secures its Seat on UN Commission on Population and Development for 2024-2028

During the meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on December 5, 2023, Turkmenistan was unanimously elected to the Commission on Population and Development for the term 2024-2028.

With strong support from the Council’s members, Turkmenistan now extends its membership in the Commission for the next consecutive period continuing its terms of 2016-2020 and 2020-2024.

As one of ECOSOC’s ten functional commissions, the Commission on Population and Development (CPD) assumes a vital role as the supervisory, coordinating, and advisory body on matters related to population, statistics, and the integration of global policies into national and regional programs. The permanent secretariat of the commission operates under the Population Division of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

Representatives from the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics annually participate in the regular sessions of the Commission in New York. ///Permanent mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 6 December 2023