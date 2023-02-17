Turkmenistan, as a member of the UN Commission for Social Development, promotes joint initiatives during its 61st session

From February 6 to 15, 2023, the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN took part in the 61st session of the UN Commission for Social Development.

The theme of this session is “Creating full and productive employment and decent work for all as a way of overcoming inequalities to accelerate the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.

The session was attended by ministers of the social sector, representatives of the relevant government agencies of the UN Member States, non-governmental organizations that have consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council.

During the session, a number of resolutions and decisions were considered aimed at strengthening multilateral cooperation in promoting socially oriented goals enshrined in the 2030 Development Agenda.

Turkmenistan came out in support of joint efforts to invest in human potential – in health and education; strengthening social protection measures; and improving the global food system.

In particular, Turkmenistan co-sponsored the Commission’s resolution “Policies and programmes involving youth”, emphasizing the role of youth in sustainable development at the national, regional and global levels.

Speaking at the opening of this session, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Jinhua noted the need to accelerate the implementation of SDG 8 “Decent work and economic growth”, increase investment in human capital development, strengthen entrepreneurship, support small and medium-sized businesses, and also provide employment for young people.

Chairperson of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Lachezara Stoeva, called for creating opportunities for young people, accumulating knowledge and skills relevant to the labor market through education, training and expanding the practice of early work experience. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 17 Feb 2023